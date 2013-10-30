Oct 30 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.77 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.91 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.87 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(02/12/13) 45.25/46.50 08.66/08.90 08.84/09.08 2M(02/01/14) 89.00/90.75 08.52/08.69 08.74/08.91 3M(03/02/14) 135.50/137.75 08.56/08.70 08.81/08.95 6M(02/05/14) 254.50/257.25 08.30/08.39 08.68/08.77 1Y(03/11/14) 470.75/473.75 07.61/07.66 08.27/08.32 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.4871 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)