Oct 30 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.77 percent on
Wednesday compared with 8.91 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.87 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(02/12/13) 45.25/46.50 08.66/08.90 08.84/09.08
2M(02/01/14) 89.00/90.75 08.52/08.69 08.74/08.91
3M(03/02/14) 135.50/137.75 08.56/08.70 08.81/08.95
6M(02/05/14) 254.50/257.25 08.30/08.39 08.68/08.77
1Y(03/11/14) 470.75/473.75 07.61/07.66 08.27/08.32
Spot rate : 1$ = 61.4871 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
