Oct 31 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.64 percent on Thursday compared with 8.77 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.99 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(05/12/13) 42.75/44.25 08.47/08.77 08.64/08.94 2M(06/01/14) 87.25/89.00 08.36/08.53 08.58/08.75 3M(05/02/14) 129.75/131.75 08.38/08.51 08.63/08.76 6M(05/05/14) 249.50/251.75 08.19/08.27 08.57/08.64 1Y(05/11/14) 464.25/467.00 07.56/07.60 08.22/08.26 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.4100 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)