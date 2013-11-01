Nov 1 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.57 percent on Friday compared with 8.64 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.03 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(06/12/13) 43.50/45.00 08.55/08.84 08.72/09.02 2M(06/01/14) 86.25/88.25 08.34/08.53 08.55/08.75 3M(06/02/14) 130.00/132.00 08.33/08.46 08.58/08.71 6M(06/05/14) 249.75/251.75 08.14/08.20 08.51/08.57 1Y(07/11/14) 466.25/468.75 07.51/07.55 08.17/08.21 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.9046 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)