Nov 5 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.50 percent on
Tuesday compared with 8.57 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.87 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(09/12/13) 45.50/46.75 08.40/08.63 08.57/08.80
2M(07/01/14) 86.25/87.75 08.35/08.50 08.57/08.71
3M(07/02/14) 129.00/131.00 08.28/08.41 08.53/08.66
6M(07/05/14) 247.00/249.00 08.06/08.13 08.43/08.50
1Y(07/11/14) 461.75/464.25 07.47/07.51 08.12/08.16
Spot rate : 1$ = 61.7880 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
