Nov 5 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.50 percent on Tuesday compared with 8.57 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.87 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(09/12/13) 45.50/46.75 08.40/08.63 08.57/08.80 2M(07/01/14) 86.25/87.75 08.35/08.50 08.57/08.71 3M(07/02/14) 129.00/131.00 08.28/08.41 08.53/08.66 6M(07/05/14) 247.00/249.00 08.06/08.13 08.43/08.50 1Y(07/11/14) 461.75/464.25 07.47/07.51 08.12/08.16 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.7880 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)