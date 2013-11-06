Nov 6 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.62 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.50 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.06 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(09/12/13) 44.25/45.75 08.41/08.70 08.59/08.87 2M(08/01/14) 87.00/89.00 08.41/08.60 08.62/08.82 3M(10/02/14) 133.75/135.75 08.39/08.51 08.63/08.76 6M(08/05/14) 251.00/253.25 08.17/08.25 08.55/08.62 1Y(10/11/14) 469.00/471.50 07.53/07.57 08.18/08.22 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.9225 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)