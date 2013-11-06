Nov 6 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.62 percent on
Wednesday compared with 8.50 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.06 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(09/12/13) 44.25/45.75 08.41/08.70 08.59/08.87
2M(08/01/14) 87.00/89.00 08.41/08.60 08.62/08.82
3M(10/02/14) 133.75/135.75 08.39/08.51 08.63/08.76
6M(08/05/14) 251.00/253.25 08.17/08.25 08.55/08.62
1Y(10/11/14) 469.00/471.50 07.53/07.57 08.18/08.22
Spot rate : 1$ = 61.9225 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
