Nov 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.71 percent on Thursday compared with 8.62 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.57 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(12/12/13) 44.00/45.50 08.56/08.85 08.73/09.02 2M(13/01/14) 91.25/93.00 08.58/08.75 08.80/08.96 3M(12/02/14) 134.50/136.50 08.53/08.65 08.78/08.90 6M(12/05/14) 256.75/258.75 08.27/08.34 08.65/08.71 1Y(12/11/14) 476.25/478.25 07.61/07.64 08.26/08.29 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.5740 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)