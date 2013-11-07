Nov 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.71 percent on
Thursday compared with 8.62 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.57 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(12/12/13) 44.00/45.50 08.56/08.85 08.73/09.02
2M(13/01/14) 91.25/93.00 08.58/08.75 08.80/08.96
3M(12/02/14) 134.50/136.50 08.53/08.65 08.78/08.90
6M(12/05/14) 256.75/258.75 08.27/08.34 08.65/08.71
1Y(12/11/14) 476.25/478.25 07.61/07.64 08.26/08.29
Spot rate : 1$ = 62.5740 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
