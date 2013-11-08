Nov 8 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.90 percent on
Friday compared with 8.71 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.79 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
1M(12/12/13) 45.25/46.75 08.78/09.07 08.95/09.24
2M(13/01/14) 93.00/95.00 08.73/08.92 08.94/09.13
3M(12/02/14) 137.50/139.50 08.70/08.82 08.94/09.07
6M(12/05/14) 263.25/265.25 08.46/08.53 08.84/08.90
1Y(12/11/14) 488.00/490.25 07.78/07.82 08.43/08.47
Spot rate : 1$ = 62.7315 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
