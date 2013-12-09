Dec 9 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.02 percent on Monday compared with 8.85 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.02 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(13/01/14) 48.00/49.25 08.68/08.90 08.85/09.08 2M(11/02/14) 90.50/92.50 08.71/08.90 08.93/09.12 3M(11/03/14) 132.50/134.50 08.78/08.92 09.03/09.17 6M(11/06/14) 262.00/264.00 08.59/08.65 08.95/09.02 1Y(11/12/14) 498.00/500.00 08.14/08.17 08.77/08.80 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.1785 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)