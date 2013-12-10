Dec 10 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.16 percent on Tuesday compared with 9.02 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.15 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(13/01/14) 47.75/49.00 08.90/09.13 09.07/09.30 2M(12/02/14) 93.00/94.75 08.95/09.11 09.17/09.33 3M(12/03/14) 135.75/137.75 08.99/09.13 09.25/09.38 6M(12/06/14) 266.50/268.50 08.73/08.80 09.10/09.16 1Y(12/12/14) 505.50/507.50 08.26/08.29 08.89/08.92 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.2070 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)