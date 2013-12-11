Dec 11 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.21 percent on Wednesday compared with 9.16 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.14 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(13/01/14) 46.00/47.50 08.83/09.12 09.00/09.29 2M(13/02/14) 93.25/95.25 08.95/09.14 09.17/09.36 3M(13/03/14) 136.50/138.50 09.03/09.16 09.28/09.41 6M(13/06/14) 268.50/270.50 08.78/08.85 09.14/09.21 1Y(15/12/14) 510.50/512.50 08.28/08.31 08.91/08.94 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.3313 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)