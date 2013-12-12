Dec 12 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.09 percent on
Thursday compared with 9.21 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.07 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(16/01/14) 46.00/47.50 08.79/09.08 08.96/09.25
2M(18/02/14) 96.00/97.50 08.89/09.02 09.11/09.24
3M(18/03/14) 139.00/141.00 08.95/09.08 09.20/09.33
6M(16/06/14) 266.00/268.00 08.66/08.72 09.02/09.09
1Y(16/12/14) 504.25/506.25 08.18/08.22 08.82/08.85
Spot rate : 1$ = 61.6200 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)