Dec 16 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.13 percent on Monday compared with 9.18 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.67 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(21/01/14) 51.00/52.25 08.82/09.03 08.98/09.20 2M(18/02/14) 93.25/95.00 08.84/09.01 09.06/09.23 3M(18/03/14) 136.50/138.50 08.91/09.04 09.17/09.30 6M(18/06/14) 269.25/271.25 08.69/08.76 09.06/09.13 1Y(18/12/14) 511.50/513.50 08.24/08.27 08.87/08.90 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.1024 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)