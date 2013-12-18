Dec 18 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.14 percent on Wednesday compared with 9.21 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.40 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(21/01/14) 48.25/49.50 08.89/09.12 09.06/09.29 2M(20/02/14) 93.75/95.25 08.91/09.06 09.13/09.28 3M(20/03/14) 137.75/139.25 09.02/09.12 09.28/09.37 6M(20/06/14) 269.00/271.00 08.71/08.78 09.08/09.14 1Y(22/12/14) 514.25/516.25 08.26/08.29 08.89/08.93 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.9176 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)