Dec 18 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.14 percent on
Wednesday compared with 9.21 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
9.40 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(21/01/14) 48.25/49.50 08.89/09.12 09.06/09.29
2M(20/02/14) 93.75/95.25 08.91/09.06 09.13/09.28
3M(20/03/14) 137.75/139.25 09.02/09.12 09.28/09.37
6M(20/06/14) 269.00/271.00 08.71/08.78 09.08/09.14
1Y(22/12/14) 514.25/516.25 08.26/08.29 08.89/08.93
Spot rate : 1$ = 61.9176 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
