Dec 19 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.06 percent on Thursday compared with 9.14 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.41 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(23/01/14) 47.50/48.75 08.97/09.20 09.13/09.37 2M(24/02/14) 95.75/97.25 08.89/09.03 09.11/09.25 3M(24/03/14) 139.25/141.00 08.95/09.07 09.21/09.32 6M(23/06/14) 268.25/270.25 08.62/08.69 08.99/09.06 1Y(23/12/14) 509.75/511.75 08.17/08.20 08.81/08.84 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.3800 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)