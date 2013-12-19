Dec 19 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.06 percent on
Thursday compared with 9.14 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
9.41 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(23/01/14) 47.50/48.75 08.97/09.20 09.13/09.37
2M(24/02/14) 95.75/97.25 08.89/09.03 09.11/09.25
3M(24/03/14) 139.25/141.00 08.95/09.07 09.21/09.32
6M(23/06/14) 268.25/270.25 08.62/08.69 08.99/09.06
1Y(23/12/14) 509.75/511.75 08.17/08.20 08.81/08.84
Spot rate : 1$ = 62.3800 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
