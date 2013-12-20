Dec 20 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.89 percent on
Friday compared with 9.06 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
9.10 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(24/01/14) 47.00/48.25 08.89/09.13 09.06/09.29
2M(24/02/14) 93.25/95.00 08.82/08.99 09.04/09.21
3M(24/03/14) 136.00/138.00 08.86/08.99 09.12/09.25
6M(24/06/14) 262.50/264.50 08.46/08.52 08.83/08.89
1Y(24/12/14) 500.75/502.75 08.05/08.08 08.69/08.72
Spot rate : 1$ = 62.2420 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
