Dec 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.79 percent on
Monday compared with 8.89 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
9.12 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(27/01/14) 48.00/49.50 08.83/09.11 09.00/09.28
2M(26/02/14) 92.00/94.00 08.74/08.93 08.96/09.15
3M(26/03/14) 134.25/136.25 08.78/08.91 09.04/09.17
6M(26/06/14) 258.25/260.25 08.35/08.42 08.72/08.79
1Y(26/12/14) 495.25/497.25 07.99/08.02 08.63/08.66
Spot rate : 1$ = 61.9915 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
