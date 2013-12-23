Dec 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.79 percent on Monday compared with 8.89 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.12 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(27/01/14) 48.00/49.50 08.83/09.11 09.00/09.28 2M(26/02/14) 92.00/94.00 08.74/08.93 08.96/09.15 3M(26/03/14) 134.25/136.25 08.78/08.91 09.04/09.17 6M(26/06/14) 258.25/260.25 08.35/08.42 08.72/08.79 1Y(26/12/14) 495.25/497.25 07.99/08.02 08.63/08.66 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.9915 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)