Dec 24 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.06 percent on
Tuesday compared with 8.79 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
9.13 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(27/01/14) 47.25/49.00 08.99/09.33 09.16/09.50
2M(28/02/14) 95.75/97.50 08.97/09.13 09.19/09.35
3M(27/03/14) 138.50/140.50 09.08/09.21 09.33/09.47
6M(27/06/14) 266.00/268.00 08.62/08.69 08.99/09.06
1Y(29/12/14) 509.50/511.50 08.19/08.22 08.83/08.86
Spot rate : 1$ = 61.8668 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
