Dec 24 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.06 percent on Tuesday compared with 8.79 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.13 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(27/01/14) 47.25/49.00 08.99/09.33 09.16/09.50 2M(28/02/14) 95.75/97.50 08.97/09.13 09.19/09.35 3M(27/03/14) 138.50/140.50 09.08/09.21 09.33/09.47 6M(27/06/14) 266.00/268.00 08.62/08.69 08.99/09.06 1Y(29/12/14) 509.50/511.50 08.19/08.22 08.83/08.86 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.8668 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)