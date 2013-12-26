Dec 26 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.09 percent on Thursday compared with 9.09 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.24 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(30/01/14) 47.50/48.75 09.02/09.26 09.19/09.43 2M(28/02/14) 91.75/93.50 09.01/09.18 09.22/09.40 3M(28/03/14) 136.50/138.25 09.14/09.25 09.39/09.51 6M(30/06/14) 267.50/269.50 08.66/08.72 09.03/09.09 1Y(30/12/14) 508.75/510.75 08.21/08.24 08.85/08.88 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.9755 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note:- The LIBOR Rates are as of 24-Dec-2013. Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)