Dec 27 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.11 percent on Friday compared with 9.09 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.99 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(31/01/14) 47.50/48.50 09.01/09.20 09.18/09.37 2M(28/02/14) 90.00/91.25 08.97/09.10 09.19/09.31 3M(28/03/14) 134.50/136.25 09.09/09.21 09.35/09.47 6M(30/06/14) 267.00/269.00 08.68/08.74 09.05/09.11 1Y(31/12/14) 511.00/513.00 08.23/08.27 08.87/08.91 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.0595 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)