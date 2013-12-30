Dec 30 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.00 percent on Monday compared with 9.11 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.14 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(03/02/14) 47.25/48.50 08.69/08.92 08.87/09.10 2M(03/03/14) 89.25/90.75 08.76/08.90 08.98/09.12 3M(02/04/14) 141.75/143.75 09.27/09.40 09.53/09.66 6M(02/07/14) 263.25/265.25 08.56/08.63 08.93/09.00 1Y(02/01/15) 504.50/506.50 08.14/08.17 08.78/08.81 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.0028 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)