Dec 31 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.98 percent on Tuesday compared with 9.00 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 12.00 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(03/02/14) 46.50/48.00 08.57/08.85 08.74/09.02 2M(03/03/14) 87.25/89.00 08.58/08.75 08.79/08.97 3M(02/04/14) 140.75/142.75 09.22/09.35 09.48/09.61 6M(02/07/14) 262.25/264.25 08.54/08.61 08.91/08.98 1Y(02/01/15) 502.00/504.00 08.11/08.14 08.75/08.78 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.8970 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)