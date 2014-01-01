Jan 1 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.90 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.98 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 12.00 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(03/02/14) 44.75/46.00 08.51/08.75 08.68/08.92 2M(03/03/14) 85.50/87.00 08.54/08.69 08.76/08.91 3M(03/04/14) 138.50/140.50 09.07/09.20 09.32/09.46 6M(03/07/14) 260.00/262.00 08.47/08.53 08.83/08.90 1Y(05/01/15) 500.75/502.75 08.04/08.07 08.68/08.71 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.9335 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note:- The LIBOR Rates are as of 31-Dec-2013. Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)