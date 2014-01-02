Jan 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.77 percent on Thursday compared with 8.90 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.39 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(06/02/14) 43.00/44.25 08.18/08.42 08.35/08.59 2M(06/03/14) 83.50/85.00 08.34/08.49 08.56/08.71 3M(07/04/14) 136.75/138.75 08.86/08.99 09.11/09.24 6M(07/07/14) 257.25/259.25 08.33/08.40 08.70/08.77 1Y(06/01/15) 492.75/494.75 07.96/07.99 08.60/08.63 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.9020 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)