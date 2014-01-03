Jan 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.70 percent on Friday compared with 8.77 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.74 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(07/02/14) 43.00/44.00 08.11/08.30 08.28/08.47 2M(07/03/14) 83.25/84.75 08.25/08.40 08.47/08.62 3M(07/04/14) 135.00/137.00 08.77/08.90 09.02/09.15 6M(07/07/14) 256.00/258.00 08.27/08.34 08.64/08.70 1Y(07/01/15) 494.25/496.25 07.92/07.95 08.56/08.59 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.4075 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)