Jan 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.70 percent on
Friday compared with 8.77 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.74 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(07/02/14) 43.00/44.00 08.11/08.30 08.28/08.47
2M(07/03/14) 83.25/84.75 08.25/08.40 08.47/08.62
3M(07/04/14) 135.00/137.00 08.77/08.90 09.02/09.15
6M(07/07/14) 256.00/258.00 08.27/08.34 08.64/08.70
1Y(07/01/15) 494.25/496.25 07.92/07.95 08.56/08.59
Spot rate : 1$ = 62.4075 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
