Jan 6 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.78 percent on Monday compared with 8.70 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.92 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(10/02/14) 46.25/47.50 08.21/08.43 08.37/08.60 2M(10/03/14) 87.00/88.75 08.35/08.52 08.57/08.73 3M(09/04/14) 138.00/139.75 08.88/08.99 09.13/09.24 6M(08/07/14) 257.75/260.00 08.34/08.41 08.70/08.78 1Y(08/01/15) 497.00/499.00 07.97/08.01 08.61/08.65 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.3265 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)