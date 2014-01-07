Jan 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.77 percent on Tuesday compared with 8.78 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.05 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(10/02/14) 45.00/46.25 08.23/08.46 08.39/08.62 2M(10/03/14) 86.00/88.00 08.39/08.58 08.60/08.80 3M(09/04/14) 136.50/138.50 08.87/09.00 09.13/09.26 6M(09/07/14) 258.00/260.00 08.34/08.41 08.70/08.77 1Y(09/01/15) 497.75/499.75 07.98/08.01 08.62/08.65 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.3790 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)