Jan 8 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.72 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.77 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.80 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(10/02/14) 44.00/45.50 08.32/08.61 08.49/08.77 2M(10/03/14) 85.25/87.00 08.47/08.65 08.69/08.86 3M(10/04/14) 136.50/138.50 08.89/09.02 09.14/09.27 6M(10/07/14) 256.00/258.00 08.29/08.36 08.66/08.72 1Y(12/01/15) 497.00/499.00 07.94/07.97 08.58/08.61 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.2430 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)