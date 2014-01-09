Jan 9 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.64 percent on Thursday compared with 8.72 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.81 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(13/02/14) 44.00/45.00 08.33/08.52 08.50/08.68 2M(13/03/14) 84.50/86.50 08.41/08.61 08.62/08.82 3M(15/04/14) 137.50/139.50 08.77/08.90 09.02/09.15 6M(14/07/14) 254.75/256.75 08.22/08.28 08.58/08.64 1Y(13/01/15) 490.25/492.25 07.88/07.92 08.52/08.56 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.1810 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)