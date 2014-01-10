Jan 10 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.61 percent on Friday compared with 8.64 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.48 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(18/02/14) 47.25/48.75 08.19/08.45 08.35/08.61 2M(18/03/14) 88.00/90.00 08.36/08.55 08.58/08.77 3M(15/04/14) 133.75/135.75 08.76/08.89 09.01/09.14 6M(15/07/14) 251.25/253.25 08.18/08.25 08.54/08.61 1Y(15/01/15) 487.25/489.25 07.87/07.90 08.50/08.54 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.9360 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)