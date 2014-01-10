Jan 10 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.61 percent on
Friday compared with 8.64 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.48 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(18/02/14) 47.25/48.75 08.19/08.45 08.35/08.61
2M(18/03/14) 88.00/90.00 08.36/08.55 08.58/08.77
3M(15/04/14) 133.75/135.75 08.76/08.89 09.01/09.14
6M(15/07/14) 251.25/253.25 08.18/08.25 08.54/08.61
1Y(15/01/15) 487.25/489.25 07.87/07.90 08.50/08.54
Spot rate : 1$ = 61.9360 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
