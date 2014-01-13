Jan 13 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.58 percent on
Monday compared with 8.61 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.29 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(18/02/14) 45.25/46.50 08.14/08.36 08.30/08.52
2M(18/03/14) 86.00/87.75 08.36/08.53 08.58/08.75
3M(16/04/14) 133.00/135.00 08.77/08.90 09.02/09.15
6M(16/07/14) 248.75/250.75 08.15/08.22 08.51/08.58
1Y(16/01/15) 481.75/483.75 07.83/07.86 08.46/08.49
Spot rate : 1$ = 61.5200 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)