Jan 13 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.58 percent on Monday compared with 8.61 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.29 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(18/02/14) 45.25/46.50 08.14/08.36 08.30/08.52 2M(18/03/14) 86.00/87.75 08.36/08.53 08.58/08.75 3M(16/04/14) 133.00/135.00 08.77/08.90 09.02/09.15 6M(16/07/14) 248.75/250.75 08.15/08.22 08.51/08.58 1Y(16/01/15) 481.75/483.75 07.83/07.86 08.46/08.49 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.5200 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)