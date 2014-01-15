Jan 15 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.63 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.58 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.85 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(18/02/14) 45.00/46.50 08.33/08.61 08.50/08.77 2M(18/03/14) 85.50/87.25 08.45/08.62 08.65/08.83 3M(17/04/14) 134.00/136.00 08.82/08.96 09.07/09.20 6M(17/07/14) 250.75/252.75 08.21/08.28 08.56/08.63 1Y(20/01/15) 487.75/489.75 07.85/07.89 08.48/08.51 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.5885 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)