Jan 16 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.60 percent on Thursday compared with 8.63 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.96 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(21/02/14) 44.50/45.50 08.52/08.71 08.68/08.87 2M(21/03/14) 84.75/86.50 08.52/08.70 08.73/08.90 3M(21/04/14) 133.25/135.25 08.78/08.91 09.03/09.16 6M(21/07/14) 249.50/251.50 08.18/08.24 08.53/08.60 1Y(21/01/15) 482.00/484.00 07.83/07.87 08.46/08.49 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.5325 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)