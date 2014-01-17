Jan 17 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.65 percent on Friday compared with 8.60 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.86 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(21/02/14) 44.50/45.50 08.54/08.73 08.70/08.89 2M(21/03/14) 85.00/86.50 08.57/08.72 08.78/08.93 3M(21/04/14) 134.00/135.75 08.86/08.97 09.10/09.22 6M(21/07/14) 250.50/252.50 08.23/08.30 08.59/08.65 1Y(21/01/15) 483.25/485.25 07.88/07.91 08.50/08.54 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.3518 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)