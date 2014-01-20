Jan 20 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.61 percent on Monday compared with 8.65 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.86 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(24/02/14) 47.25/48.50 08.48/08.70 08.64/08.86 2M(24/03/14) 88.00/90.00 08.54/08.74 08.75/08.95 3M(22/04/14) 133.75/135.75 08.80/08.93 09.05/09.18 6M(22/07/14) 250.50/252.50 08.20/08.26 08.55/08.61 1Y(22/01/15) 483.75/485.75 07.85/07.88 08.47/08.51 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.6345 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)