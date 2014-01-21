Jan 21 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.32 percent on Tuesday compared with 8.61 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.54 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(24/02/14) 44.00/45.00 08.16/08.34 08.32/08.50 2M(24/03/14) 83.00/84.50 08.21/08.35 08.41/08.56 3M(23/04/14) 128.00/129.75 08.44/08.55 08.68/08.80 6M(23/07/14) 241.00/243.00 07.90/07.96 08.25/08.32 1Y(23/01/15) 469.25/471.25 07.63/07.66 08.25/08.28 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.5355 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)