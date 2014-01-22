Jan 22 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.36 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.32 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.38 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(24/02/14) 42.75/44.00 08.13/08.37 08.29/08.53 2M(24/03/14) 82.00/83.50 08.19/08.34 08.40/08.55 3M(24/04/14) 129.00/131.00 08.45/08.58 08.69/08.83 6M(24/07/14) 244.00/246.00 07.95/08.01 08.30/08.36 1Y(27/01/15) 481.50/483.50 07.71/07.74 08.34/08.37 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.9200 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)