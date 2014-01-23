Jan 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.37 percent on
Thursday compared with 8.36 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.15 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(28/02/14) 43.75/45.00 08.05/08.28 08.21/08.44
2M(27/03/14) 81.75/83.25 08.16/08.31 08.37/08.52
3M(28/04/14) 129.00/131.00 08.35/08.48 08.59/08.72
6M(28/07/14) 245.75/247.75 07.95/08.02 08.30/08.37
1Y(27/01/15) 479.00/481.00 07.73/07.76 08.35/08.39
Spot rate : 1$ = 61.9880 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)