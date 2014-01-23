Jan 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.37 percent on Thursday compared with 8.36 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.15 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/02/14) 43.75/45.00 08.05/08.28 08.21/08.44 2M(27/03/14) 81.75/83.25 08.16/08.31 08.37/08.52 3M(28/04/14) 129.00/131.00 08.35/08.48 08.59/08.72 6M(28/07/14) 245.75/247.75 07.95/08.02 08.30/08.37 1Y(27/01/15) 479.00/481.00 07.73/07.76 08.35/08.39 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.9880 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)