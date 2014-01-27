Jan 27 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.44 percent on Monday compared with 8.48 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.23 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/02/14) 42.00/43.00 08.15/08.34 08.31/08.50 2M(28/03/14) 82.00/83.50 08.23/08.38 08.43/08.58 3M(29/04/14) 129.75/131.75 08.39/08.52 08.63/08.76 6M(30/07/14) 251.00/253.00 08.03/08.09 08.38/08.44 1Y(29/01/15) 490.25/492.25 07.82/07.85 08.44/08.47 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.7145 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)