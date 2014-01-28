Jan 28 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.51 percent on Tuesday compared with 8.44 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.34 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/02/14) 41.25/42.50 08.24/08.49 08.40/08.65 2M(28/03/14) 81.00/82.75 08.23/08.41 08.44/08.62 3M(30/04/14) 130.75/132.75 08.42/08.55 08.66/08.79 6M(30/07/14) 253.00/255.00 08.10/08.16 08.45/08.51 1Y(30/01/15) 497.00/499.00 07.89/07.92 08.51/08.55 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.9898 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)