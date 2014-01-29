Jan 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.60 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.51 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.36 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/02/14) 39.25/40.50 08.23/08.49 08.39/08.65 2M(28/03/14) 79.50/81.00 08.33/08.49 08.53/08.69 3M(30/04/14) 129.00/131.00 08.51/08.64 08.75/08.88 6M(31/07/14) 252.50/254.50 08.19/08.25 08.54/08.60 1Y(30/01/15) 493.25/495.25 07.95/07.98 08.58/08.61 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.2005 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)