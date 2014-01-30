Jan 30 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.65 percent on
Thursday compared with 8.60 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.46 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(03/03/14) 40.25/42.00 08.36/08.73 08.53/08.89
2M(03/04/14) 90.50/92.50 08.92/09.12 09.13/09.33
3M(05/05/14) 133.50/135.50 08.54/08.66 08.78/08.91
6M(04/08/14) 257.50/259.50 08.23/08.30 08.59/08.65
1Y(03/02/15) 501.00/503.00 07.99/08.02 08.61/08.64
Spot rate : 1$ = 62.7335 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
