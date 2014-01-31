Jan 31 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.65 percent on Friday compared with 8.65 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.55 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(04/03/14) 40.75/42.00 08.50/08.76 08.66/08.92 2M(04/04/14) 90.50/92.50 08.96/09.16 09.17/09.36 3M(05/05/14) 131.75/133.75 08.55/08.68 08.80/08.93 6M(04/08/14) 255.00/257.00 08.23/08.30 08.59/08.65 1Y(04/02/15) 498.25/500.25 07.97/08.01 08.59/08.63 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.4768 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)