Feb 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.70 percent on Monday compared with 8.65 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.54 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(05/03/14) 41.00/42.50 08.53/08.84 08.69/09.00 2M(07/04/14) 93.50/95.50 08.92/09.12 09.13/09.32 3M(05/05/14) 131.50/133.50 08.60/08.73 08.85/08.98 6M(05/08/14) 257.50/259.50 08.28/08.35 08.64/08.70 1Y(05/02/15) 501.00/503.00 07.99/08.02 08.61/08.64 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.6891 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)