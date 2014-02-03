Feb 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.70 percent on
Monday compared with 8.65 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.54 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(05/03/14) 41.00/42.50 08.53/08.84 08.69/09.00
2M(07/04/14) 93.50/95.50 08.92/09.12 09.13/09.32
3M(05/05/14) 131.50/133.50 08.60/08.73 08.85/08.98
6M(05/08/14) 257.50/259.50 08.28/08.35 08.64/08.70
1Y(05/02/15) 501.00/503.00 07.99/08.02 08.61/08.64
Spot rate : 1$ = 62.6891 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
