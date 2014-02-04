Feb 4 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.65 percent on
Tuesday compared with 8.70 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.57 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(06/03/14) 40.50/41.75 08.42/08.68 08.58/08.84
2M(07/04/14) 91.50/93.50 08.88/09.07 09.09/09.28
3M(06/05/14) 130.25/132.25 08.52/08.65 08.77/08.90
6M(06/08/14) 256.00/258.00 08.24/08.30 08.59/08.65
1Y(06/02/15) 497.75/499.75 07.94/07.97 08.56/08.59
Spot rate : 1$ = 62.6815 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
