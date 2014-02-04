Feb 4 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.65 percent on Tuesday compared with 8.70 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.57 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(06/03/14) 40.50/41.75 08.42/08.68 08.58/08.84 2M(07/04/14) 91.50/93.50 08.88/09.07 09.09/09.28 3M(06/05/14) 130.25/132.25 08.52/08.65 08.77/08.90 6M(06/08/14) 256.00/258.00 08.24/08.30 08.59/08.65 1Y(06/02/15) 497.75/499.75 07.94/07.97 08.56/08.59 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.6815 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)