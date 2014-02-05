Feb 5 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.62 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.65 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.17 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(07/03/14) 40.00/41.50 08.35/08.66 08.51/08.82 2M(07/04/14) 89.25/91.00 08.84/09.01 09.05/09.22 3M(07/05/14) 129.25/131.25 08.49/08.62 08.73/08.86 6M(07/08/14) 254.00/256.00 08.20/08.27 08.55/08.62 1Y(09/02/15) 497.25/499.25 07.92/07.95 08.53/08.56 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.4525 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)