Feb 6 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.65 percent on
Thursday compared with 8.62 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.37 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(10/03/14) 40.25/41.75 08.39/08.71 08.55/08.87
2M(10/04/14) 89.50/91.00 08.86/09.01 09.06/09.21
3M(12/05/14) 132.50/134.50 08.50/08.63 08.75/08.88
6M(11/08/14) 256.50/258.50 08.23/08.29 08.58/08.65
1Y(10/02/15) 498.50/500.50 07.98/08.01 08.59/08.62
Spot rate : 1$ = 62.5045 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
