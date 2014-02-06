Feb 6 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.65 percent on Thursday compared with 8.62 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.37 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(10/03/14) 40.25/41.75 08.39/08.71 08.55/08.87 2M(10/04/14) 89.50/91.00 08.86/09.01 09.06/09.21 3M(12/05/14) 132.50/134.50 08.50/08.63 08.75/08.88 6M(11/08/14) 256.50/258.50 08.23/08.29 08.58/08.65 1Y(10/02/15) 498.50/500.50 07.98/08.01 08.59/08.62 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.5045 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)