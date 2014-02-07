Feb 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.76 percent on Friday compared with 8.65 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.38 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(11/03/14) 40.75/42.25 08.52/08.84 08.68/09.00 2M(11/04/14) 90.50/92.50 08.98/09.18 09.19/09.39 3M(12/05/14) 133.25/135.25 08.67/08.80 08.91/09.04 6M(11/08/14) 258.00/260.00 08.35/08.41 08.70/08.76 1Y(11/02/15) 502.00/504.00 08.06/08.09 08.67/08.70 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.3155 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)