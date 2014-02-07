Feb 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.76 percent on
Friday compared with 8.65 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.38 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(11/03/14) 40.75/42.25 08.52/08.84 08.68/09.00
2M(11/04/14) 90.50/92.50 08.98/09.18 09.19/09.39
3M(12/05/14) 133.25/135.25 08.67/08.80 08.91/09.04
6M(11/08/14) 258.00/260.00 08.35/08.41 08.70/08.76
1Y(11/02/15) 502.00/504.00 08.06/08.09 08.67/08.70
Spot rate : 1$ = 62.3155 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
