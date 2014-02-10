Feb 10 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.83 percent on Monday compared with 8.76 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.56 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(12/03/14) 41.00/42.75 08.59/08.96 08.75/09.12 2M(15/04/14) 96.00/97.75 09.09/09.25 09.29/09.45 3M(12/05/14) 132.75/134.75 08.75/08.89 09.00/09.13 6M(12/08/14) 259.50/261.50 08.41/08.48 08.76/08.83 1Y(12/02/15) 503.00/505.00 08.09/08.12 08.69/08.72 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.1930 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)