Feb 10 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.83 percent on
Monday compared with 8.76 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
9.56 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(12/03/14) 41.00/42.75 08.59/08.96 08.75/09.12
2M(15/04/14) 96.00/97.75 09.09/09.25 09.29/09.45
3M(12/05/14) 132.75/134.75 08.75/08.89 09.00/09.13
6M(12/08/14) 259.50/261.50 08.41/08.48 08.76/08.83
1Y(12/02/15) 503.00/505.00 08.09/08.12 08.69/08.72
Spot rate : 1$ = 62.1930 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
