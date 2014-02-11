Feb 11 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.84 percent on
Tuesday compared with 8.83 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
9.74 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(13/03/14) 41.25/42.75 08.61/08.93 08.77/09.08
2M(15/04/14) 95.75/97.50 09.18/09.34 09.38/09.55
3M(13/05/14) 134.25/136.00 08.82/08.93 09.06/09.18
6M(13/08/14) 260.75/262.75 08.42/08.49 08.77/08.84
1Y(13/02/15) 504.25/506.25 08.08/08.11 08.68/08.71
Spot rate : 1$ = 62.4390 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
