Feb 11 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.84 percent on Tuesday compared with 8.83 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.74 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(13/03/14) 41.25/42.75 08.61/08.93 08.77/09.08 2M(15/04/14) 95.75/97.50 09.18/09.34 09.38/09.55 3M(13/05/14) 134.25/136.00 08.82/08.93 09.06/09.18 6M(13/08/14) 260.75/262.75 08.42/08.49 08.77/08.84 1Y(13/02/15) 504.25/506.25 08.08/08.11 08.68/08.71 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.4390 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)