Feb 12 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.78 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.84 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.96 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(14/03/14) 41.00/42.50 08.60/08.92 08.76/09.07 2M(15/04/14) 93.25/95.00 09.13/09.30 09.33/09.51 3M(15/05/14) 134.50/136.50 08.78/08.91 09.02/09.16 6M(14/08/14) 257.75/259.75 08.37/08.43 08.72/08.78 1Y(18/02/15) 504.50/506.50 08.03/08.06 08.64/08.67 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.1250 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)